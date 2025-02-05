Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind, cold air and mainly PM snow on Wednesday

BILLINGS — The stream of snow-bearing clouds which brought so much snow to our area Sunday and Monday was pushed northward on Tuesday, which allowed our weather to dry out, but we remained much colder than average. We'll have another very cold night with lows mainly in the single digits above and below zero by Wednesday morning.

That band of clouds and snow will be pushed back toward our area from the northwest through the course of the day Wednesday, which will lead to gusty wind west and south of Billings, along with more snow pushing over our area mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening. That snow will be much lighter than the snow we've already received.

Thursday will be a gusty day in the wake of that disturbance, and we'll have morning sun followed by afternoon clouds. Another disturbance will bring a better chance for snow on Friday, but it will also be less than what we've previously had. Saturday will be drier with increasing clouds Sunday, and we'll have more snow next Monday and Tuesday.