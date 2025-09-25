Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty wind and a minor cooldown coming on Friday

Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — Thursday was similar to Wednesday in Montana and Wyoming with plentiful sunshine and warmer than average weather. We'll have some light breezes late tonight with a clear sky above, but a cold front is approaching, and that will change our weather a bit on Friday. Lows tonight will range from the lower 40s to the mid 50s.

The cold front will sweep over the region through the course of the day Friday. We can expect some clouds, a minor cooling of our highs, and plenty of gusty wind for most of the region. It will be a fairly moisture-starved frontal passage, however, and no one will have a chance for rain or snow. Saturday will be quieter and warmer.

A large trough of low pressure moving down the West Coast will push inland Sunday and the first half of next week. We can expect increasing clouds Sunday and Monday, but our highs will remain above average, and most of the rain will be to our west. We'll have a chance for showers Tuesday, with more wind than rain Wednesday and Thursday.

