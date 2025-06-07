Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty, smoky sunshine on Sunday, more smoke on Monday

BILLINGS — As expected, a cold front pushed southward over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, cooling us a bit and delivering plenty of gusty wind. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening as the cold front continues on its way, but most of us will get more wind than rain in the short term.

We will continue to get more gusty wind on Sunday, and it will be stronger the further east you live. Unfortunately, that same airflow from the north will also drive more smoke over the northern Rockies both Sunday and Monday. We'll have plenty of warmth, but the air quality will be worse than it's been for some time.

A Pacific storm system will start pushing from the Pacific Northwest toward our region beginning on Tuesday, and that should sweep away most to all of the smoke we can anticipate from Canada. We will have a slight chance for showers late Tuesday, but more rain and thunderstorm chances from Wednesday through Saturday.