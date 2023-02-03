Q2 Billings Area Weather: Groundhog's prediction off to a rocky start

BILLNGS — It is Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil said six more weeks of winter weather. But for the next week, mild weather is the story in our area.

Temperatures will remain chilly in eastern Montana with lows in the single digits below zero to the teens Friday morning. In northeast Montana, a Windchill Advisory is in effect through Friday morning, where the "feels like" temperatures could drop to -25°.

But afternoon temperatures recover all around the area to the 30s and 40s. Even a low 50 reading is possible across eastern Montana.

Highs lock into the 30s and 40s with lows mainly in the teens and 20s through the middle of next week. Showers are limited pretty much to the mountains.

Winds will gust 40 to 60 mph near the Livingston / Nye / Big Timber areas through Saturday. In fact, Saturday could be breezy anywhere in the area.