Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gradually decreasing rain & snow late Sunday afternoon

BILLINGS — A plume of moisture began moving over Montana and Wyoming late Friday, and it continues to deliver valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday. It hasn't been too heavy yet, but it's been fairly steady, and it will continue late tonight through tomorrow. Please drive carefully on our wet and snowy roads on the plains and in the mountains!

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue for our mountains through Sunday evening. An additional 6-10" of snow will be possible at the highest peaks on top of what has already fallen. Most snow levels will be around 5500', so snow will be possible around Red Lodge, but most populated areas will get rain rather than snow.

We'll have a fairly rapid clearing of our sky Monday, and that will lead to much cooler lows both Monday and Tuesday morning. We'll likely have lows from the upper 20s to the mid 30s in most areas, which will be the coolest lows we've had since early May. We can expect more sun and a return to warmer than average weather by midweek, however.