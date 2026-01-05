Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gradually cooling temperatures stay seasonally warm. And the wind blows.

BILLINGS — A weather system moving through south-central Montana and northern Wyoming this week will bring more gusty winds and mild temperatures, with the biggest concerns focused on Tuesday.

The western foothills, including areas like Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton, face the greatest risk with wind gusts potentially reaching 60+ mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Highway 191 from Big Timber to Judith Gap on Tuesday, warning drivers of potentially hazardous travel conditions.

While the foothills bear the brunt of the winds early in the week, the entire region could see 30 to 34 mph widespread gusty conditions by Wednesday. Aided by windy weather, temperatures will remain well above normal for January reaching the 40s and a few low 50s in the lower elevations each day this week.

Mountain areas, particularly the Beartooth and Absaroka ranges near Cooke City, can expect steady light snow throughout the week, with up to 12 inches possible by Thursday morning. Lower elevations may see occasional light rain and snow showers, but little accumulation is expected.

The unusually warm pattern should continue through Wednesday, trend cooler Thursday and Friday, and then start to warm again.