Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gradual warm up until Sunday

BILLINGS — A few Wednesday evening showers have the potential for a rumble of thunder especially west and north of Billings. Other cells could produce a pocket of heavier rain or graupel.

As the sky begins to clear overnight temperatures reach the 20 to low 30s. Thursday will be a little breezy especially in the mountain foothills, otherwise mainly sunny with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday is a little unsettled with a few stray showers, but afternoon temperatures are mainly the 50s. Expect 50s to low 60s Saturday.

Sunday, an upper trough brings mountain snow and mainly rain to the lower elevations. This system is mainly south of us, so more precipitation is expected from Billings into Wyoming.