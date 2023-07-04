Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gradual warm up ahead

BILLINGS — Fourth of July afternoon temperatures were hovering near the coolest on record and expect a chilly start Wednesday. But warmer days are ahead.

Widespread rain and mountain snow started Tuesday. But conditions will be somewhat cool but otherwise good for evening fireworks.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40s and a few close to record cold for July 5. By the afternoon, highs recover to mainly the 70s and overall things stay fairly sunny and tranquil.

Thursday has our best chance of stronger storms that could produce damaging wind or hail, especially in extreme southeast Montana and eastern Wyoming. Scattered to isolated afternoon / evening storms follow on Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to edge upward rising from the 60s Tuesday afternoon to mainly mid-to-lower 80s early next week.