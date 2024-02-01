Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gradual cooling comes with weekend showers

BILLINGS — Temperatures gradually cooling as we get closer to the weekend. But they will stay above seasonal averages and come with some rain and snow showers.

Livingston set another Daily Record high on the 31st with 62° in the afternoon, breaking the old record of 60 set in 1992. Baker recorded 62°, the warmest January reading since records started in 1999.

As a high-pressure Ridge moves off towards the east, the temperatures will begin to back off gradually. Overnight temperatures will be mainly into the 20s to mid-30s and afternoon highs on Thursday will be mainly in the 50s.

Expected to be a few degrees cooler on Friday with clouds increasing. By Friday evening, a chance of showers moves into the area.

Expect widespread rain showers on Saturday, with the possibility of a rain snow mix by Sunday morning. Rain totals look to be light, generally around 1/4 of an inch. Some areas could pick up about an inch of snow.

As showers wind down on Sunday, expect temperatures to stay mainly in the 40s for the lower elevations, with lows mainly in the 20s into the early part of next week. That's still above the seasonal averages of mid 30s for highs and teens for the overnight lows.