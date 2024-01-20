Q2 Billings Area Weather: Grab those forks, because your noodles will thaw soon

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming were still quite cold Friday morning and we stayed well below average Friday afternoon, but there is a change coming to our weather pattern. We can expect increasing clouds overnight, and that will prevent our lows from getting quite as cold, but we'll still be below average.

We can expect a partly cloudy sky much of Saturday and Sunday, with more clouds overhead Saturday night, which will also keep us warmer than we've been for a while. There will be a slight chance of mainly mountain snow showers this weekend, and light freezing rain will be possible well north of us this weekend.

The ridge will remain in control of our weather pattern for a good portion of next week, too. A few waves of energy will bring clouds from time to time with some light showers of snow and rain, but most of the activity will remain over the higher terrain. Both highs and lows should remain above average through the end of next week.