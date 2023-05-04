Q2 Billings Area Weather: Goodbye to 70s and 80s for now

BILLINGS — The shift to a somewhat cooler and more active weather pattern has already begun. As temperatures return closer to seasonal averages, showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings will be more common.

Showers and thunderstorms around the area will not likely be severe, but the potential for hail and gusty winds still exists. Rainfall may be heavy at times, especially on Friday.

As a ridge of high pressure breaks down, temperatures will be mainly in the 60s for the highs but range from the upper 50s to low 70s consistently across Eastern Montana northern Wyoming through the middle of next week. Likewise, overnight temperatures will be close to seasonal averages in the upper 30s to 40s.

Heading into next week, the weather pattern remains relatively unsettled with the chance of rain showers each day and isolated thunderstorms. After a bit of a break the middle of next week, chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to redevelop again by next weekend.

