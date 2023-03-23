Q2 Billings Area Weather: Goodbye, sunshine. Hello, spring snow.

BILLNGS — We swap our spring sunshine for another round of snow and colder weather. Travel impacts are expected from Friday afternoon through Monday.

Friday afternoon was still warm to the 40s and a few low 50s, just slightly cooler overall than Thursday. Snow will begin Friday afternoon with the heaviest snow in Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

The biggest travel concerns will be around Livingston, the Red Lodge foothills, and on I-90 toward Sheridan, Wyoming. The lower elevations from around Billings to the west and south are mainly rain, switching to snow throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

Snows are expected to be wet and heavy. The warmer spring temperatures and road conditions could stop snow from accumulating much, but melted snow will likely refreeze creating icy driving conditions in the mornings.

Snowfall from around Harlowton to Big Timber, south to Lodge Grass and Sheridan could be in the order of 4 to 6 inches. High elevations could easily see a foot or more.

Only light accumulations are expected to the north and east of Billings extending towards the Dakotas. Everyone will see a drop in temperatures, with highs expected mainly in the 30s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.