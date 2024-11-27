Q2 Billings Area Weather: Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — Weather conditions will be mostly favorable for holiday travel on Wednesday. Snow in the mountains and passes may have minor impacts, so plan accordingly. Highs will be in the mid-20s east to upper 30s west.

Gap flow winds could turn strong from Livingston to Nye Wednesday night ahead of a backdoor cold front coming down from Canada. Gusts of 30-40 mph (maybe up to 50 mph at times) are possible.

Snow chances increase across the Q2 viewing area Wednesday night into Thanksgiving as the front sweeps through. More energy behind the front will bring a chance for more snow Thursday night through Saturday. Only light accumulations are expected with areas east of Rosebud County having a chance at around an inch or so.

High pressure begins to build in by Sunday, bringing mostly dry conditions through early next week. A warming trend is also expected to kick in this weekend with a return to highs in the 40s by Tuesday and maybe 50s on Wednesday.

Daytime highs will range from the low 20s east to mid-30s west on Thanksgiving Day, mid-20s to mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, mainly 30s on Sunday then 30s and 40s on Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 10s and 20s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com