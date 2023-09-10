Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gliding (for the most part) through the week ahead

No major storms expected this week, but there are days you should watch the sky. Temperatures wobble but don't vary greatly. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue over eastern Montana and Wyoming especially over the southern mountains and foothills before gradually decreasing Sunday evening. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-40s to mid-50s. Drier and warmer conditions return for Monday and Tuesday as ridging builds over the region. Temperatures will warm to the 70s and 80s. The next disturbance moving in from the west will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and linger through Thursday.