Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warming with strong winds and more snow on the way

BILLINGS — It's a dangerously cold morning with slick and snow covered roads so please be careful during the morning commute for those who do have to go out on this holiday.

Some good news- it is starting to warm up with some areas getting back above zero today under sunny skies. Wind chills will still be very dangerous, remaining down in the double-digits below zero. Actual lows will dip below zero again tonight.

Although we'll see clouds on Tuesday, high pressure will keep conditions dry during the afternoon, but the pressure gradient will tighten up allowing for strong winds from Livingston up to Harlowton with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected through early Wednesday. It's very possible gusts up to 60 mph will occur, too. Blowing snow could be an issue if enough snow remains on the ground from yesterday.

Speaking of snow, a couple of waves bring a chance for snow starting tomorrow afternoon through Friday morning with up to 2-5" possible across the area. A blend of models shows up to a foot possible across the Beartooths and Absarokas. These totals are sure to fluctuate. Stay tuned.

After seeing some highs climbing into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday, the shot of snow will also be accompanied by a cool down on Thursday with highs in the single digits to teens. Lows will dip below zero on Thursday night.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into play Friday through the weekend along with a nice warm up that will not only bring daytime temperatures back above freezing, but also back above average for this time of the year.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com