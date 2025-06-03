Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warming with daily chances for showers

BILLINGS — An unsettled weather pattern will remain in place while temperatures gradually warm up this week, as a few disturbances zip through the region, bringing a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the Absarokas and Beartooths through early Wednesday morning, as a few more inches of wet snow could fall above 7,500 feet. This could impact the Beartooth Highway, as roads may become slick. Plan accordingly if you are heading that way. A blend of models shows the Bighorns could receive up to 4 inches in the higher elevations during that period, too.

High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions and warmer temperatures on Friday and Saturday, but a weak cold front could bring a bit of a cooldown on Sunday.

It could get hazy at times with wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. While air quality should be okay for the general population, be sure to monitor conditions before heading outside if you have respiratory ailments.

Rivers are currently running high and flowing fast, but cooler mountain temperatures will slow snowmelt, leading to reduced river flows by midweek.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, 70s on Thursday, then 70s and 80s on Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s through Thursday night, then in the 40s and 50s across the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com