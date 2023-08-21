Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer with a chance of strong to severe storms

BILLINGS — We are starting the day on a cloudy note with showers north and west of Yellowstone County. Clouds should start to clear out as we get into the afternoon serving up a healthy dose of sunshine. This will bring heat back into the area leading to enough instability that isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon into the evening. (See attached graphic)

Heavier rainfall is expected in northwestern Montana today due to the remnants of Hilary although parts of our area could see a heavy downpour or two.

High pressure will try to keep conditions dry through most of this week. A few weak shots of energy could kick up showers and thunderstorms as we head toward the end of the work week with a slightly better chance across the weekend.

Daytime temperatures will be on the rise again with some areas pushing into the 90s today. Billings may get there this afternoon, but we'll definitely crack the 90s tomorrow (maybe Wednesday) before becoming more seasonal Thursday and Friday as the ridge of high pressure flattens out just a bit. The weekend will see those daytime temperatures warm right back up.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today through Wednesday, 80s Thursday and Friday then 80s/90s for the weekend.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

