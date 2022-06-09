Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer, Weekend storms

BILLINGS — Expecting another typical Spring day as some spots reach into the 80s this afternoon. A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder is not out of the question, but skies should clear some as the day rolls along. Friday will be cloudy but dry.

On and off showers and thunderstorms are on tap across the weekend. A cold front moves through Saturday that could bring strong or even isolated severe storms on Sunday. With enough instability, strong winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and hail will be possible. We’ll continue to monitor this.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and Friday, 80s on Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday then 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight through Sunday night, then 40s Monday and Tuesday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com