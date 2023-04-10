Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer, Record highs possible on Tuesday

We start the new week off on a warmer than average note with highs in the 60s and 70s today then 70s and 80s tomorrow. Records daytime highs will be possible tomorrow. With these warmer temperatures, a quick reminder for those areas that are flood prone to continue to monitor flooding possibilities from snowmelt runoff and ice jams. Take care of property, equipment, and livestock. Dry conditions will continue to dominate for the next couple of days before our next system moves in the middle of the week bringing a chance of rain and snow with the best chance for accumulation on Thursday. Billings could pick up an inch while the mountains could get several inches. A cold front drops through Tuesday night bringing a cool down with daytime highs getting back to near seasonal on Wednesday before dipping below average on Thursday and Friday. Pre-frontal winds will increase on Tuesday along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area with gusts over 50 mph expected. Billings could feel gusts over 30 mph.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s/80s tomorrow, 40s/50s on Wednesday, 40s on Thursday, 40s/50s on Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night then 20s/30s Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com