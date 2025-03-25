Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer mid-week

BILLINGS — There is a chance for lingering mountain snow and lower elevation rain on Tuesday under cloudy skies. It will be less windy. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will bring dry conditions and warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday under varying cloudiness with highs in the 60s and 70s. Some areas including Billings, Livingston, Red Lodge, Big Timber, and Sheridan, WY will come close to or even reach record highs on Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to move through starting late afternoon on Thursday that will bring a chance for on-and-off mountain snow and lower elevation rain through Sunday. A few thunderstorms could pop up Thursday evening.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday, 60s and 70s on Wednesday, mainly 70s with some areas flirting with 80° on Thursday, 50s on Friday then 40s and 50s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday night, mainly 30s on Friday night then 20s and 30s on Saturday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com