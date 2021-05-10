Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting Warmer, Daily Showers Possible

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We wake up to patchy fog across the area that will hold on through the morning commute, so take it easy heading out this morning.

An upper level low has split to our west and will keep cyclonic flow and cold air aloft that could trigger isolated showers today. With just enough instability present, there could even be a few isolated thunderstorms. We'll hold onto that chance of rain Tuesday before weak high pressure builds in to bring drier and warmer conditions Wednesday through Friday. Daily showers and isolated thunderstorms will still be possible as quick shots of energy zip through the area.

As we get into the weekend, more unsettled weather looks to take hold and put a chance of showers back in the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and into the first part of next week.

It will slowly warm up this week with highs today in the mid 50s, low 60s tomorrow, upper 60s on Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday through Saturday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

