Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer, Chance of rain Thursday night

BILLINGS — Upper ridging (high pressure) keeps it dry today through tomorrow afternoon as daytime temperatures continue to warm with highs in the 50s and some 60s this afternoon.

A front out of the west will push moisture our way tomorrow, but that high pressure will block Billings from getting a decent dose of that rain. Only going with a slight chance of isolated showers in the Magic City tomorrow night/Friday morning.

The system will deliver snow to the Beartooths/Absarokas/Bighorns Thursday night into Friday morning. Eastern/southeastern MT and northeastern WY will wake up to rain showers Friday morning.

Gap flow winds chasing behind the front will be whipping Thursday and Friday with gusts between 40-50 mph (if not stronger) possible along the western foothills and the Livingston/Nye/Big Timber areas.

The weekend will stay mostly dry, but there will be a slight chance of isolated showers on Sunday as temperatures cool down heading into next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com