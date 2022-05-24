Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting warmer

Maybe a shower today
Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 06:29:32-04

BILLINGS — Showers could pop up this afternoon in Billings and areas west. There could even be a few isolated thunderstorms. Snow or a wintry mix is possible across the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns. Expect dry and warmer conditions Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure takes control.

A cold front drops through Thursday night bringing rain showers Friday and possibly an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. We’ll keep a close watch on this.

Daily showers are possible through the long Memorial Day weekend.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s/70s (50s southwest) today and tomorrow, 70s/80s Thursday and Friday, mainly 60s across the weekend then 50s/60s on Memorial Day.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s/50s Wednesday night through Friday night then mainly 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

