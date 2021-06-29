Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting hot!

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Here comes the heat!

Daytime highs will push into the 90s starting today and stay there through the weekend. We’ll flirt with record highs Thursday and Friday in Billings. Could also approach daytime records in Livingston and Miles City as well.

The area will also stay dry for most of the week bringing an elevated fire risk, so don’t cause sparks this week. There could be enough moisture injected to bring isolated showers west and south of Yellowstone County by Thursday.

A weak cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area (including Billings) on Saturday. Given the extreme heat, there will be enough instability to allow for some stronger storms with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours possible.

With moisture trapped in the region, dew points could reach the 60s especially in eastern MT and northeastern WY. This will allow heat indices (“feels like” temperatures) to hit the 100-105° range Thursday through Saturday.

In times of excessive heat, you need to use caution when outdoors. The best idea is to stay indoors. If you must go outside, limit your time, put on sunscreen, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Don’t forget to pay special attention to the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be affected by the dangerous heat.

Today’s highs low 90s then mid to upper 90s Wednesday through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s tonight and tomorrow night then mid to upper 60s Thursday night through the weekend.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

