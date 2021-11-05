Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting cooler, Chances of rain

BILLINGS — A passing cold front brings our temperatures down a bit today while delivering snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas this morning. The moisture will exit by later this morning as sunshine stretches across the region making for a pleasant Friday.

Gap winds up to 50 mph will continue to blow along the western foothills today with 30 mph gusts in Livingston/Nye/Big Timber also possible. Expecting breezy conditions in Billings.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon turn cloudy tomorrow night as another cold front pushes through. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday as we begin a cool down into next week.

Another round of rain mixed with snow could move through the middle of next week.

