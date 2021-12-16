Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting colder with a chance of snow Friday morning

BILLINGS — Outside of snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas, not expecting any precipitation today. It should be rather quiet although it will be windy along the foothills with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible.

A fast-moving clipper system will drop through late tonight that will bring a chance of snow tomorrow morning. Up to 2” is possible in Billings, Hardin and Fort Smith with around 1” in Miles City, Livingston and Sheridan.

The airmass behind this clipper will be much colder making Friday the coldest day of the week. Looking at highs mainly in the teens and 20s with some single digits to the northeast. Winds chills will be near or below 0°. Daytime temperatures rebound to the 20s and 30s across the weekend.

Overnight lows will range mainly from the single digits to the teens through next week.

Have been asked on several occasions this week if we will have a white Christmas. Dating back to when records began (1934), we’ve enjoyed a white Christmas in Billings about 48% of the time. The last time was in 2017. Still too early to tell what we have in store this year, but some models show at least a slight chance. Fingers are crossed! We’ll keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com