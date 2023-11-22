Q2 Billings Area Weather: Getting closer to holiday travel-- the latest on what to expect

BILLINGS — More wind and another mild day Wednesday. Colder for all and snow for some starts Wednesday night.

More strong westerly winds will impact the western foothills tonight through Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will be at Livingston and near Nye with gusts to 60 mph expected.

Temperatures will be mild Wednesday, starting mainly in the 30s and ending up in mainly the 50s with a few low 60 reports possible. Clouds increase with rain showers scattered around by Wednesday evening switching to all snow overnight.

Snow could be heavy in the Red Lodge foothills, and travel west and south of Billings will be impacted. Snow is expected to be light to nothing north and east of Billings across the eastern plains.

Colder air arrives, with highs likely shortly after midnight Thursday. Most of the weekend will linger in the teens for lows and highs in the 30s.

Friday will be the coldest with most of the area staying in the 20s for highs. Only scattered snow is expected after Thursday.