Q2 Billings Area Weather: Get outdoors weather for the weekend

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We are into a dry and warmer pattern through the weekend as high pressure settles in for a few days. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine over the next three days, so get outside and soak it in.

Gap winds pick up today with gusts of 55 mph or more along the Livingston and Nye areas through early tomorrow morning. Billings will experience breezy conditions today with gusts over 25 mph possible. Saturday could see gusts in excess of 30 mph.

An upper low to the south will kick up clouds Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of rain more likely on Tuesday. There could even be a wintry mix that morning for the area especially south of Yellowstone County.

The low will also brightly slightly cooler air in Tuesday and Wednesday before another warm-up arrives for the rest of the work week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com