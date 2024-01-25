Q2 Billings Area Weather: G-r-a-d-u-a-l-l-y warming

BILLINGS — Temperatures running 10, then 15, and for some 20 degrees above seasonal averages is the big weather story. But, as always, there are some subplots to consider as well.

While not as widespread or as dense as recent mornings, patches of fog east of Billings will continue Thursday morning. I-94 from Forsyth to Miles City is an area of concern along with northeast Montana.

Be prepared for drops in visibility while traveling, and some slick spots in low-lying areas, bridges and overpasses. Especially the west facing mountain slopes could see an inch or two of accumulation in the the next 48 hours, Certainly not the kind of snowfall we need with the ailing mountain snowpack.

There are no real problem areas as of now, but this warm up could also cause minor ice jams on streams and rivers.

Back to temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s to mid-40s for most of the lower elevations through Saturday. Sunday and Monday, nudge that to the 40s to mid-50s. And Tuesday and Wednesday, we peak in the 50s to low 60s.

There is no concise forecast beyond that, but the trend is colder with seasonal afternoon readings in 30s and more typical teens in the mornings. As far as snow goes, there is nothing major brewing right now.