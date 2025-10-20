Q2 Billings Area Weather: From windy to warm, at least until the weekend

BILLINGS — Widespread brisk winds are decreasing for most locations this evening, but remain gusty at 30-45 mph across the plains and 40-50 mph in far eastern Montana. Winds gusts are expected over the Livingston/Nye area through Tuesday morning peaking at 40+ mph.

Isolated to scattered showers, especially over southeastern Montana, will be ending Monday evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with Tuesday afternoon readings in the 50s to mid-60s. Dry and sunny!

Tuesday through Friday: Warmer and drier conditions as upper-level ridging builds in with high confidence in dry weather with temperatures generally in the 60s through Saturday.

Weekend and Beyond: A pattern change expected to cooler and more unsettled conditions, but the timing and extent of impacts are uncertain at this point.