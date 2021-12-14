Q2 Billings Area Weather: From warm to winter wonderland

BILLINGS — It will be another warmer than average and dry day with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. A far cry from what we can expect tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through tonight bringing much cooler air into the area. Daytime highs tomorrow will be about 20° colder than today. The front will also bring another round of snow late tonight through late tomorrow morning. Expecting 2-4” in the lower elevations including Billings, 3-6” along the foothills and up to a foot in the mountains. Higher amounts are possible across the area.

Expect strong winds at least through late this morning from Livingston to Nye with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible.

No precipitation on Thursday before another cold front brings a chance of snow Friday morning. This front will be much stronger in terms of the cold air mass following behind it. Friday will be our coldest day this week with highs in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s tonight then dip to the single digits and teens for the rest of the work week.

There’s a slight chance of snow across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com