Q2 Billings Area Weather: From warm to windy Tuesday through Wednesday

BILLINGS — Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the work week. But a cold front translates into wind with a mid-week cool down.

Throughout Monday afternoon, weak and scattered thunderstorms have been popping up closer to the mountains west of Billings. Wind gusts around 40 mph are possible with any other storms.

As storms settle with the setting sun, temperatures will slip to mainly 50s by early Tuesday. By the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s for most locations in the lower elevations.

Tuesday night, a strong low-level jet sets up over southeast Montana, with winds gusting 30 to 45 mph overnight. A cold front swinging across from west to east overnight through Wednesday morning will keep the wind blowing and lower the relative humidity to the upper teens to low 20s.

While the combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and wind push us toward critical fire weather conditions, fuels appear to be in good shape for this time of year. Nonetheless, caution with fire situations should be taken.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will range from upper 70s to mainly 80s. But some places should reach 90 again by Saturday. If you are making outdoor plans, the current trend is cooler and wetter by Labor Day on Monday.