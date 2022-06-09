WeatherToday's Forecast Actions Facebook Tweet Email Q2 Billings Area Weather: From warm to wet and cool ahead Scripps FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING JUNE 9, 2022 By: Ed McIntosh Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 09, 2022 and last updated 2022-06-09 19:39:40-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Golf over 800 holes for $119