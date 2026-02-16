Q2 Billings Area Weather: From warm to chilly just like that with wind, rain and snow to boot

THROUGH MONDAY: Our spring-like warmth continues with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s to lower 60s Monday afternoon. Expect sunshine with a few clouds.

However, dry conditions and gusty winds up to 40 mph along western foothills (including Paradise Valley) will create elevated grass fire concerns. Humidity levels will drop potentially into the upper teens south and southeast of Billings.

TUESDAY: A powerful cold front arrives, taking about 8 to 12 degrees off the afternoon temperatures compared to Monday. Gusts of 35 to 55 mph are likely, with some areas potentially seeing 50+ mph winds.

The front will also bring light rain and snow showers, with mountains picking up a few inches of snow. This marks the beginning of a sharp transition to winter conditions.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures plummet into the teens as Canadian cold air floods in behind the front.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: The first significant low-elevation snowfall in months arrives. Expect 1-3 inches of accumulation with the highest amounts south of Billinga and in southeastern Montana creating difficult travel conditions. Temperatures will top off in the teens to mid-20s both days.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Additional light snow showers remain possible with another dose of Canadian cold air. But temperatures are close to seasonal averages, starting in the teens and reaching upper 20s to 30s in the afternoons.

SUNDAY: Gradual warming begins as high pressure builds back in, with temperatures returning to the 40s for much of the area.