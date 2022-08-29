Q2 Billings Area Weather: From "Very Warm" to "Very Hot" just ahead

BILLINGS — We were near seasonal average temperatures Monday afternoon. That soars to near record high afternoon readings by the end of the week. But mornings stay cool.

Under a high pressure ridge, temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal by Wednesday, with readings in the mid 90s common. Some locations may be approaching 100 degrees late in the work week.

The humidity in the afternoons will be in the teens, with some locations dropping into the single digits by late in the week. That means not even much for cloud cover let alone rain chances.

A couple weak cold fronts will cross the region on Thursday and another Saturday. With the hot and dry conditions, these fronts may create enough wind to increase fire risk.

The good news is earlier sunsets are helping with cooler overnights. Mornings will be cool and afternoons sunny and hot.