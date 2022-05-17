Q2 Billings Area Weather: From thunderstorms to...snow?

BILLINGS — The potential for strong thunderstorms last through Monday evening that can create pockets of heavy rain, small hail and damaging wind.

Tuesday will start in the upper 40s and 50s with come cloud cover, but increasing sun edges temperatures to the mid-60s to mid-70s by the afternoon. A weak disturbance will create a few thunderstorms mainly near the Montana / Wyoming state line Tuesday evening.

A strong cold front will push into the area Wednesday night, bringing significantly colder temperatures and increasing chances for precipitation into the weekend.

Temperatures will be cold enough for snow by late Thursday for the mountains and foothills, with a chance for a dusting on grassy surfaces Friday morning in the lower elevations including Billings.

Heavy precipitation is not expected, with the system but winds will gust 30 to 50 mph Thursday into Friday. This system will be hard on tender vegetation and young livestock.