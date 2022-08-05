Q2 Billings Area Weather: From the air conditioning to the furnace

BILLINGS — After 100s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Thursday, high temperatures slip to mainly 80s on Friday and 60s/70s Saturday. That is the coolest since June.

A cold front Thursday evening brought pockets of rain and widespread winds. Temperatures in the 50s/60s early Friday top off in the 80s by afternoon.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Friday, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could have pockets of heavy rain.

Saturday is cool and wet. Rainfall in much of the area could reach a third to one-half inch. Highs will be only 60s and 70s

A quick bounce back to the 90s looks very likely by early next week.