Q2 Billings Area Weather: From sweating to sweaters in the next few days

BILLINGS — The warm and dry weather hangs on through Thursday. Friday is a transition day to cooler days and showers Saturday and Sunday. Next week is cooler than average.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will again be in the low to mid 70s with mid to upper 70s, even some low 80s... expected for Thursday.

Thursday, stronger winds will develop around lunch time, with sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. With those winds, low humidity and the warm afternoon, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures drop about 10 degrees for Friday afternoon, but readings in the upper 60s is still ten degrees warmer than average. Right now, Saturday appears to top off in the 50s with highs for Sunday beyond only reaching the 40s.

Lows will drop from mainly 40s in the lower elevations to the 20s and 30s by the end of the weekend.

Showers edge into the area west of Billings late Friday and blanket the area by the end of the weekend. Right now, it appears to be mainly rain that could mix with a little snow in the lower elevations. 6 to 12 inches of mountain snow is possible.

