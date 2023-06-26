Q2 Billings Area Weather: From storms to warm. changes ahead

BILLINGS — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible Monday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in areas that have saturated soils.



Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 3 inch per hour rates possible. This rain may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. Areas that have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to flooding. Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday evening in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Thunderstorms could produce hail up to quarter size, wind speeds of 60 mph, along with heavy rain and flooding. There are some signals of changes to warmer and drier days by the weekend and the start of the new month. High temperatures through Thursday are expected in the 70s with a few low 80s in eastern Montana. Friday through Monday, highs will be in the 80s. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day, with highs in the upper 80s