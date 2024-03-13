Q2 Billings Area Weather: From showers and cool to pretty warm for March

BILLINGS — Area showers favoring the mountains will highlight the weather in the short term. By this time next week, temperatures could be well above seasonal averages and very warm.

Some higher elevation snow and a few rain showers from the lower elevations highlight the weather through Wednesday. Some lingering showers are possible in the mountains of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming through Thursday morning.

Travel concerns are expected in the Red Lodge foothills and around Bozeman Pass Tuesday night through Wednesday. Clouds will hold the overnight temperatures up pretty well, with most readings in the 30s early Wednesday morning.

That will mean areas of rain showers for the lower elevations and some snow into the mountains and foothills through Thursday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days of the week, with the highs mainly into the 40s to low 50s Wednesday and mainly the 40s as colder and drier air pushes in on Thursday.

Temperatures level off to a little warmer than seasonal averages in the upper 40s to mid 50s each afternoon through the weekend. Those will be mainly in the 20s to low 30s.

If the current pattern holds, a spike in the temperatures is expected, with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. The warm up will coincide with the spring equinox late Tuesday evening.