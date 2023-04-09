Q2 Billings Area Weather: From shorts back to jacket weather

BILLINGS — Tuesday afternoon will be close to record high temperatures and Eastern Montana northern Wyoming. By Wednesday and Thursday, you'll need a jacket again.

A high-pressure Ridge will continue to build in across the region overnight through Tuesday afternoon. Monday Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the 30s and 40s with highs mainly in the upper 60s to 70s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun and winds increase in the mountain foothill areas around Livingston/Nye.

Ahead of a cold front Tuesday, highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be strong, gusting to around 50 miles an hour in the mountain foothills and 30 to 45 miles an hour across the plains.

Record high temperatures are possible in Billings, Miles City, Livingston and Sheridan, Wyoming. But by Tuesday evening, clouds increase in showers start to move into the picture.

Scattered area rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop a little below seasonal averages with Thursday being the coolest. Highs will be in the 30s to mid 40s.

While we're still a week away and changes are likely in the details, next weekend looks fairly quiet with upper 40s to low 50s the highs.

