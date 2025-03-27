Q2 Billings Area Weather: From record warmth to a winter encore in a few days

BILLINGS — A cold front is pushing over the northern Rockies at this time, but before its arrival, many places in Montana and Wyoming had record or near-record highs in the 70s and lower 80s. That will come to an end Thursday night, though. We can expect a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms with mountain snow late at night and early Friday.

A very active weather pattern is in the forecast for our region for at least the next week. Several troughs of low pressure will move our way from the Pacific, breaking down the ridge that brought so much unseasonable early spring warmth to our area, and in many areas our weather will feel more like winter instead of spring by Sunday.

We will have rain showers and mountain snow Friday with a noticeable cooldown, but it will remain mild. We'll cool another 15-20 degrees Saturday with rain turning to snow by Saturday night. Sunday will cool into the 30s for many, with mountain and valley snow. Next week will be more seasonable, with daily chances for rain and mainly mountain snow.