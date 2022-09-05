Q2 Billings Area Weather: From record heat to turn up the heater this week.

BILLINGS — After a slight lull in the heat Tuesday, Wednesday should easily set record highs with fire risk. But Friday looks like the coolest day we've seen since late June.

A Canadian cold front will nudge Tuesday afternoon highs down to the 80s to low 90s. But the heat rebounds as Wednesday reaches 95 to 105 in much of the area..

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. Wednesday, expect gusty southwest afternoon winds. With record high temperatures above 100 for many areas, both heat related health concerns and wild fire risk will be high.

A cold front will begin moving into the area late Wednesday night bringing a cooling trend but breezy winds during the day on Thursday. Showers or thunderstorm may pop up Wednesday night, but a better chance of showers is expected Thursday.

By Friday, lows will be mainly in the 40s and highs in the 60s with showers ending. But the trend is warmer and drier again for the rest of the weekend.

