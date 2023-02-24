Q2 Billings Area Weather: From near record cold to... that's not so bad

BILLINGS — From the harsh temperatures and wind chill values of Friday morning, there is no where for the temperatures to go but up. But, as usual this time of year, that comes with some wind.

Temperatures edge up to the single digits in the eastern plains to the 20s in the mountain foothills to the west. Billings is on track to hit the teens for highs Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning is still chilly, with readings ranging from -10s/+10s early. But by the afternoon, highs will be mainly in the 30s.

Strong westerly winds will develop over the western foothills Friday evening through Saturday. Highways affected include I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber, local roads around Nye, and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton.

These winds pose a threat of blow over risk to high profile vehicles, and will also make travel difficult for those pulling trailers. Blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility and make for slick roads as well.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest int he short term with upper 30s to 40s for highs. There is a chance of mountain snow and rain/snow showers Sunday evening.