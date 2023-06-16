Q2 Billings Area Weather: From a warm up to thunderstorms & mountain snow

BILLINGS — Expect a gradual warm up through Sunday afternoon. But a deep low pressure trough is a game changer bringing storms and even mountain snow next week.



Showers and isolated thunderstorms near the mountain foothills and higher elevations, especially in Wyoming, Friday morning will slip slowly south through the day, Expect some clearing, leaving most areas dry by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to mid-70s Friday; more 70s by Saturday; and reach upper 70s to upper 80s Sunday. A deep trough moves into the area through Sunday. An associated cold front will trigger storms...some could be severe with stronger winds and 1 inch hail... and possible mountain snow by the middle of the week.