Q2 Billings Area Weather: Frigid cold morning follow quickly by snow

BILLINGS — It will be very cold Wednesday night through Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from negative single digits near Livingston to near -30 around Miles City. Wind chills in eastern Montana could reach -30 to -40 despite a light wind.

Limit outdoor time; keep covered; dress in layers; and keep an eye on pets.

A warm front pushes warm and moist air over the top the cold air by midday. This good snow producing area will mean up to a foot of snow in the mountains west of Billings with 3-4 inches common for the lower elevations from Billings and to the west and southward.

Precipitation chances decrease Thursday night and winds near the mountains will aid in a warm up. There will be some ups and downs in the temperatures over the weekend, but overall expect warmer and drier conditions well into next week.