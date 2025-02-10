Q2 Billings Area Weather: Frigid cold followed by cold...and more snow

BILLINGS — A cold front moving through Sunday evening brings a chance of snow, but the bigger concern is the very cold temperatures that will follow. A slight warm up towards the end of the week brings more snow potential.

Increasing cloud Sunday evening will bring a chance of snow showers across southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Most snow totals will range between a trace and about two inches. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits above and below 0 in most of our area early Monday and stay in the single digits for the highs.

The next wave of very cold air moves in Monday night into Tuesday, with lows dropping to the teens and 20s below 0. Additional wind chill values will make it feel 30 to 40 below.

Temperatures will continue to stay below 0 in the mornings for Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon readings in the single digits and teens. Conditions will stay dry.

Thursday is trending slightly warmer. By Friday, we could see some scattered snow showers that will continue off and on through the weekend.

Highs will be mainly into the 20s and possibly move up to the 30s by Sunday.

Use a lot of care in the cold. Don't leave the kids at the bus stop unattended, And the cold temperatures could be very hard on young livestock with calving season.