Q2 Billings Area Weather: Friday storms could produce wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail.

BILLINGS — Strong to severe storms are possible in portions of the region Friday evening.

Storms will develop West of Billings through the evening hours. Areas from around Livingston, Big Timber north to Harlowton are showing some chance of hail up to 1 inch in size.

Outflow winds from the storms could affect areas from Billings eastward with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible even without a thunderstorm in the immediate area.

Thunderstorms decrease during the late evening and overnight with rain showers and mountain snow likely. Rain will generally shift toward the East Saturday was some lingering showers. Snow could continue in the mountains through Monday.

Only expect the upper 40s and 50s for the highs through the weekend and early next week, with low temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to mid 30s adding up to a chilly weekend. Saturday could be breezy with winds around Billings 15 to 25 mph making a cool day feel even cooler.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Showers and thunderstorms in the area could produce gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph. Rain is likely overnight. Expect the low of about 42.

Saturday… A chance of morning rain and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A high near 55.

Saturday night and Sunday. A chance of off and on showers with a low in the mid 30s a high on Sunday in the low 50s. A little snow could mix in with the rain early Sunday.