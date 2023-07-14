Q2 Billings Area Weather: Friday morning 7-14-23

BILLINGS — We are behind a cold front so temperatures will be a little bit cooler today before warming back up across the weekend and turning hotter by the early part of next week. Sunny skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon with isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorms or two possible. Most of the area will stay dry.

The weekend will be a warm and dry as high pressure continues to build across the area. Having said that, we could have a few ripples of energy come through to give us a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm during the heat of the afternoon Saturday and Sunday, but those chances look to stay more in the higher terrains.

Surface smoke coming down from Canada will be an issue today through Sunday. Those with respiratory ailments should use caution when stepping outdoors as the air quality will not be the best.

On Monday, winds will start to shift in from the southeast bringing some moisture up from the Gulf so there could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but chances are very low at this point. Best chance to see that action will be over the mountains.

High pressure builds right back in again across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with only a very slight chance of daily showers during that stretch.

If you are looking to view something spectacular, turn your eyes to the night skies as there is slight chance the Northern lights could make an appearance late tonight through tomorrow morning.



Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s through Saturday, 80s/90s Sunday through Tuesday then 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com