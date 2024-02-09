Q2 Billings Area Weather: Friday holds promise for snow

BILLINGS — A wave moving across the region brings our best chance of snow in the short term. Accumulations will favor the north facing slopes of the mountains.

A quick but heavy band of snow will likely develop Friday afternoon and ending Saturday morning. On the north and east facing mountain slopes, 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible, with four to six in the mountain foothills.

Poor visibility and slick roads are a possibility throughout the afternoon and evening, so use care.

Scattered light snow is likely across the lower elevations of eastern Montana through northern Wyoming through Friday evening. Friday afternoon highs will be around a seasonal averages from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Expect morning temperatures in the teens and 20s early Saturday and again on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be into the upper 20s to upper 30s, close to seasonal averages, while Sunday will likely hit upper 30s to 40s.

Monday appears to be the warmest day of next week, with the highs mainly in the 40s to perhaps even some low 50s. Unsettled weather could return late next week, although the forecast details are still a bit up in the air.